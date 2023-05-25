A video on TikTok went viral as a man was putting on a performance and got interrupted by his pit bull

The man continues to try dancing while playfighting with his dog, which was high energy in the clip

While pit bulls have a questionable reputation, the video shows this owner having a blast with his pet

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video went viral after people saw a man and his pitbull go at it. The dog breed is known for being dangerous, but this video showed the dog behaving like any other.

A man on TikTok tried to dance but got interrupted by his playful pit bull. Image: @bbyquan3

Source: UGC

The video was hilarious as it combined dance and a cute dog. The funny video was a viral hit and got over 500 000 likes.

Owner vs pit bull has online viewers cackling

A creator, @bbyquan3, was trying to film a TikTok dance video when his pit bull got involved. In the video, the dog jumped and growled to distract the owner, who ended up in a funny tussle with the hound. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pit bull cracks people up with his mischief

Despite pit bulls' notoriety as dangerous, many owners continue to show they are like any other dog. The video was a hit as people saw how well the owner played with his dog.

Grace chi commented:

"The dog is like "how many times did I warn you not to do this again"

Authwell Geraud commented:

"Who won?! "

Angie commented:

"Are you ok? He legit attacked you "

Junior Owuor commented:

"The dog was like noooo we never rehearsed that bro"

✨Goldfish✨ commented:

"He gave you a two piece and a biscuit "

Ghanaian woman shocked after dog refuses to eat banku and light soup

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a hilarious video surfaced online showing the moment a dog refused a meal from its owner after feeling betrayed.

In a video shared on TikTok by @queentiwaa, the owner narrated that the dog refused to eat the meal because she changed it at the last minute from fufu to banku with light soup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za