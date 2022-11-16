A wife was overjoyed as her husband gave her a kind of birthday celebration she was not expecting

The man placed different shoes on the bed, a cake beside the bed frame, and roses strewn on the floor

Many people who watched how excited the woman was said that they would love to be treated in such a lovely manner

A sweet video shared by @princy_glam_makerover on TikTok has captured the moment a husband gave his wife a thoughtful birthday surprise.

In the video, the couple drove into a building that looked like their home. In the house, they walked into a room they seemed used to, only for the woman to see a ring light and a lady filming her.

Many people prayed for a husband like the woman's. Photo source: TikTok/@princy_glam_makerover

Man treats his wife well on her birthday

At that moment, she was overwhelmed by the decoration in the room and the gifts arranged on the bed. She screamed in excitement.

Seeing the many designer shoes on the bed, she asked loudly:

"Are you selling the shoes?"

The woman was so happy that she ran around the room before jumping on her husband who carried her.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with close to 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ify Ann Katas Nwogu said:

"I claim this particular birthday surprise for all the females in my generation especially my two daughters, Divine and Mandy in Jesus name amen."

Mildred said:

"See better surprise nau, no be the one weh they go pack 50 friends full one room."

nhyiraba said:

"See me smiling like mumu."

user9268467313561Lynda said:

"Forget let me honest here oo, love is sweet oo but u see wen money dy involve. God is sweeter. God locate ur child naa."

harbidemi202 said:

"Omoh, this one chock ooo. God when."

user7511813681124 said:

"The way he grabbed her immediately she jumped on him."

Emelda said:

"I pray for my 2 beautiful daughters to get this this type of surprise in their lives. happy birthday baby girl."

Gift_Nelson said:

"Congratulations but some of the shoes no be your size, gimme."

