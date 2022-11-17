A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone on TikTok to tell people what traditions stopped her from doing since she became a queen regent

According to her, she is always expected to dress in male clothes as the culture now sees her as a man

People were surprised when they learnt that the queen regent cannot also have a lover because of the position

A young beautiful Nigerian lady, @callmeregent, who became queen regent has shared a video to tell people the things she has been forbidden from doing.

She said that ever since she assumed the position, she can no longer wear her beautiful gowns or skirts like a woman. According to her, culture forbids her from doing such.

The queen regent dresses like a man. Photo source: TikTok/@callmeregent

Cultural restrictions of a queen regent

In the clip she shared, she was given much royal treatment as she had beads around her neck and hands.

The biggest of all the taboos is that she can not be "close" to a man because the tradition also sees her as one. Eating outside is also forbidden.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, her video has gathered thousands of likes and over 200 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1396829741646 said:

"Why u no go sumo okurin, u better drop there thing for them,if nah me i go first ask them say sey i offend them b4 ni."

Ifelewa said:

"Ahahha, ain’t u too young for dz.. I didn’t know smtin like dz still happen dz days."

adeiyealongemodup said:

"Congratulations. It's a call , n it's just for a while. God strengthen you."

Kofomi said:

"What about your boyfriend."

JK said:

"Slaying regent meanwhile i implore you to think of innovative thing for your town b4 d new king will emerge. You need to understand d authority."

Fatty Adepopular said:

"I am really happy for you,it's just for short time for another king to come on throne."

