Three kids who are triplets appeared in a trending video posing with their posh toy car and they instantly went viral

The short but interesting video was posted on November 5 by US5five, and it shows the kids in a room with their car

TikTok users have quickly fallen in love with the video as it has been shared multiple times and it currently has over 800 likes

The video of triplets posing with their posh toy car has gone viral and melted hearts on TikTok.

The short and interesting clip was posted on the platform by US5Five and it has gladdened many hearts.

While two of the triplets stood outside, their sister was inside the car. Photo credit: TikTok/@us5five.

In the video, the three kids, two boys and a girl, showed off their white jeep.

Two boys taking care of their sister go viral on TikTok

The toy car was parked inside the house and the kids were allowed to play with it. The boys let their sister sit in the car while they stood guard.

While the girl was inside and behind the wheels, one boy was at the back holding the car while the other was in front.

Their posture and confidence have melted many hearts who have come across the cute video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTokers immediately took to the comment section to bare their minds on the video after it went viral.

Some of them described the kids as abundant blessings. See a few of what they are saying below:

@MamaThullah001 said:

"Abundant blessings."

@Ofuafo White Brington reacted:

"Blessed triplet."

@Ekwelibe said:

"Lovely."

@Fchristy said:

"Ok, make we dey go. So cute."

@roady24 reacted:

"Beautiful children."

@user88249441095346 said:

"God bless me with this wonderful gift."

@oghifoighosotu commented:

"Hmmmmm! See car. So lovely."

62-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 30 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an overjoyed Ghanaian couple in their 60s recently hit the news after welcoming their triplets after years of infertility.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Joynewsontv had Ethel, the 62-year-old new mother revealing that she faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and the society in general after struggling to have more children after their first child.

Source: Legit.ng