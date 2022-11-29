A man who clocked a year older got a free bath from people who surrounded him with buckets and containers of water

It was like a deluge when everyone started emptying their buckets on his body as if the birthday called for a bath

The TikTok video posted by Frank Mape has gathered over 100k likes and close to 4.5k comments from TikTokers

A TikTok video shows the moment a man was given a free bath on his birthday.

In the video posted by Frank Mape, many people gathered around the young man and emptied containers of water on his body.

The man was completely drenched in water on his birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@frankmape8.

He was fully dressed in a black outfit and shoes.

Plenty people bath man on his birthday

It looked like a town crier had announced for everyone to gather for the show. The man stood speechless as different people poured buckets of water on him in quick succession. He was completely dazed and his clothes drenched.

When the episode was over, the man could not move as he just covered his face with his hands.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, where it has garnered 100k likes and more than 4.5k comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Onelove_wa_ KENZO said:

"The way he was standing he might not be good in bathing. In his mind he was saying today am dead."

@user2017167918726 reacted:

"They use to do this years ago in my school especially when its my born day."

@Alex said:

"Am I the only one seeing a wallet and a phone in his pockets?"

@Lydiam 200 reacted:

"But for me I don't need that water surprise really. I may even faint and what if he has a phone in the pocket."

@0780107698 said:

"Did you people check if he has a phone in his pocket?"

@JA Minott said:

"No need to bathroom! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU!!"

