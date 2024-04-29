A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express gratitude to her dad for helping her move to Canada

In a video the lady chronicled her arrival in Canada, driving through the street of Ontario

Netizens reacted to her video, praising her dad and tapping into her blessing

A joyous beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate and express gratitude to her father for relocating her abroad.

Identified as Oheneba Ann on her socials, the young lady posted a video on her TikTok page chronicling her first few days in Canada.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh transitioned from her arrival in Brampton to her being driven through the beautiful streets of Ontario, ending with her posing for pictures in front of a house that looks like her new home in Canada.

The lyrics of the background track in the video were full of praise and prayer for God's endless blessing upon her dad.

Oheneba Ann's video posted on her TikTok page daddysgal233, had reached more than 5k people with over 4k likes and 197 comments, as of the time of writing the report.

Her followers tapped into her blessing

Many of her followers who came across her post reacted, wishing her well and tapping into her blessing.

Akos diary commented:

"I tap into ur blessings sis is my turn now."

C LI NA D O had this to say:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus name."

Pretty Julia also commented:

"God I have been such videos today a lot, let ur will be done."

bretuo ba said:

"thank you Dad for making your daughter proud. Lord I tap into my sister blessings."

Lina bae also said:

"I tap into your blessing for my husband and I and my brother and son in God of freedom Amen."

