A Nigerian lady got many people talking when she shared the video of a bike man she considered handsome

Many people who saw the video wondered if the lady spoke with the okada rider and got his contact for future communication

Among TikTokers who reacted to the clip were ladies who funnily asked the lady to locate the man for them

A Nigerian lady, @olufumi2, has shared a video of the very handsome okada man whose service she employed.

In the clip, the lady filmed the man's cute face as soon as she came down from his bike. The man tried hard not to smile as he looked at her camera.

Many people asked the lady if she got the man's number. Photo source: TikTok/@olufumi2

Lady films handsome okada man

The lady captioned the video with emojis that suggested she was already in love with the man.

Many people who reacted to her clip wondered if she took the encounter a step further and got his contact.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,400 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bolaji said:

"This man na ado he Dey I know him."

lavish01 said:

"The bike man can be a Graduate, if you ask him."

DaTsAdBoI said:

"The bike man na Ashewo., see as he do face."

LyrIc said:

"He is finer than some rich guys that are using bleaching creams..."

angelpiro said:

"I go soon start bike work."

Opitopsy said:

"Free bike in progress."

CanadapaidBtc said:

"Me self wan go start bike work but if person wey I fine come carry camera put for my face wahala mashele."

Aluko Gold said:

"Be like say I don c my husband abeg find am for me."

ayomideogunleye said:

"D guy fine oo na money remain. God bless him."

