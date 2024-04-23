A video of a Belgian woman bidding her Ghanaian lover farewell at the airport has popped up online

The video captured the lady in an emotional mood as she hugged and kissed her partner at the airport, before her departure

Netizens who thronged the comment section were touched by the display of affection and hoped the love story would continue through a distant relationship

A Belgian woman was left distraught as she said goodbye to her boyfriend in Ghana while leaving for her home country.

The young lady in a viral video could not hold back her tears as she hugged her partner on the final day in Ghana.

This is after the lovers had spent some great time together at some exciting venues like the beach, the Kwame Nkrumah Museum, among others.

On the final day, both lovers were left heartbroken at the airport as leaving each other behind had become a difficult task.

Netizens react to viral video

The video has since gone viral with over 7,000 views, 7,743 likes and 98 comments. Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to react to the video.

@XeeBoi360 wrote:

"Pls where do you guys find this type of love ???"

@kobby Brown wrote:

"Oo lord this year 2024 locate me mine aww, not easy to leave alone oo hmmm."

@Captain's Guy wrote:

"The most beautiful thing I have seen on TikTok."

@Lyon alvern wrote:

"Distancing your self from the person you love, makes you don't wanna go any more."

@Jef Ug wrote:

"This could be us."

@fremagifty wrote:

"I love you guys keep it up May God protect your Relationship."

