A Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions online after she opened up on how she dealt with a guy who once proposed to her

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said the guy was too quick to propose to another lady just days after she rejected him

Netizens who reacted to the video lashed out at the lady with some saying she was selfish and inconsiderate

A Ghanaian lady has taken TikTok to reveal a rather bizarre story of how she dealt with a guy who professed love to her.

The pretty lady @cruise_moji in a video on TikTok said a handsome young guy proposed to her but she turned him down with an excuse that she was not interested.

She disclosed that a few days after, she realized that the guy had started seeing another lady in the area, a move which prompted her act.

Ghanaian lady reveals what she did to a guy who proposed to him Photo credit@cruise_moji/TikTok

Source: UGC

“So I approached the lady and told her that the guy is married and has kids. Due to what I said, the lady has broken up with him. I want to teach the guy a lesson, I want him to be single.”.

The lady concluded that her reason for doing that is that she cannot believe that the guy would move on to another lady a few days after proposing to her.

The actions by the young lady have attracted a lot of comments from netizens who scolded the lady for being selfish.

gallyklyvia

This is the square root of witchcraft

Andy perry

The guy didn't try, at least wait for 2 months

acehood498

No time to waist time o queen

jexcalme jenny

I can relate dear

junior

u see yr life now a days no time wasting ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh