A Ghanaian has expressed unhappiness with men who tend to ask about what job a lady does for a living before agreeing to date her

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the lady said a job a lady should not be used as a factor to choose a partner

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their disagreement with her over her comment

A Ghanaian lady has appealed to men not to place emphasis on the kind of job a lady does for a living before opting to date her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @streetz_traffic, a woman who was being interviewed on relationships expressed shock that some men these days are particularly keen about the kind of work a lady does for a living.

In her view, a lady’s job should not be important in a relationship, especially considering that it is the man who is going to take care of the family.

“These days men want to know the kind of job a lady does even before agreeing to a date. Why should it be so, at first that wasn’t the case but things have changed” she said.

Ghanaians share their opinions on the matter

The lady’s viewpoint about relationships has drawn diverse responses from netizens who saw the video.

user139205024334

She dey want soft life.

username Ama onuaye

madam pls even we those working is no easy

Chris money

u won soft life na lie

ABI JOAN Louisa❤️

u forgot to add which school did u attend now most men want value

SirGalaxy Anwiankwan

Hw3. What are you also bringing to the table? We’re in the 21st century

