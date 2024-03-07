A US-based Ghanaian lady has reportedly died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her into the path of a speeding car

The incident between Brittany Boateng and her male lover happened during a heated altercation

The news of her demise, announced on X (Twitter) by Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has triggered passionate emotions

Brittany Boateng, a US-based Ghanaian lady, has reportedly died after her boyfriend allegedly shoved her into the path of an oncoming vehicle on a highway.

The untimely death of the 29-year-old, who was based in Chicago, Illinois, US, resulted from an altercation with her boyfriend, Quincy, on February 23.

US-based Ghanaian lady Brittany Boateng reported dead. Photo credit: PM Images/@SIKAOFFICIAL1 (X).

Source: Getty Images

During the intense disagreement, her enraged lover, Quincy, allegedly pushed Brittany into the path of a speeding vehicle on a highway, resulting in her demise.

The suspect has reportedly been arrested by the police to aid with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased, said Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Netizens mourn Brittany Boateng’s death

Brittany’s death has left not only her family in mourning but also social media users after Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted about her demise.

@OleleSalvador commented:

Sigh; commiserations to the family. May the Lord continue to deliver us from unreasonable wickedness & all forms of evil.

@KyeiMeshack said:

Oh! May her Soul Rest In Perfect Peace.

@Justiceghreen posted:

Rest Easy Beautiful.

@Xerxes_III commented:

Sometimes, I wonder if life is precious, looking at how some people can easily take it away on a whim.

@ampomahasiedu1 commented:

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

@Jameshuston110 wrote:

This is sad!

@bogya_darkwaa noted:

We should learn to control our temper no matter what. Now, the girl is dead, and the guy is going to jail.

@akwesi_agyeman posted:

Eeeiiii hmmm asem ben kra ni, condolences to her family.

@Stunna_Brownn asked:

Eeiish that’s sad, aren’t we supposed to be protecting our women?

@DominicGyan12 wrote:

This is very sad ahh.

@moturner17 said:

Love is wicked.

@quabena_god indicated:

Smh, killed someone's daughter all in the name of love.wonk) hw3 nso na bermaa kwasia bi nso.. chale ewiase 3ya o.

@KofiMackay said:

Most of these guys have temper issues. Always wild for no reason.

@stephenofosuT commented:

Boyfriend, oooh, not even a Husband.. what’s wrong with people!

