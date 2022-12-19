A Ghanaian lady has warned men who do not receive gifts from their girlfriends to be very circumspect

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said that girls who see nothing wrong with not buying or spending on their guys are not in love

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for being frank and bold in her assertions

A Ghanaian lady has put guys on high alert after she warned them against women who are unwilling to spend on them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @amagh10 said if your girlfriend has never bought anything for you or even given you a gift then it means she really doesn’t love you.

Ghanaian lady warns men about some attitudes of their girlfriends Photo credit@amagh10/TikTok

Buttressing her claims, she remarked that men who often give their girlfriends money but are yet to receive gifts from them should be worried because it is a red flag that she is not interested in the relationship.

The comment by the lady has received approval from some netizens who reacted to the video.

nanayeboah7803

I said this to my friend and he said I was lying now the girls show am

Lily Amy938

Not true..!!! Sorry Some really pretend buying u things so u can fall 4 their lies & traps. Crazy in love! But still cheat on u. Life no balance

Ajobiah Ackah

exactly. a woman won't spend on you if she doesn't love or admire you

Amanfo Jonathan

hwe ama eye nokre paa enti na mepe wasem no ma ye fila no yedase

Eunice Acquah

This isn’t so true though it doesn’t apply to every girl

Shaw Bernardiho

The brotherhood is proud of you

Nana Kay

Oh God sent you to us… Herh, Nyame Nhyira bebreebeee

