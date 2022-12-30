A lady was praised by her Nigerian partner while she was going out, as the man said she is really beautiful

Appreciating her curviness, the man kept showering the lady with praises as she turned around for him

Many people who reacted to the video said that they loved the couple's relationship and how the man treated her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young couple known as @kingandnadia online shared a video that got people appreciating their relationship.

In the TikTok clip, a curvy lady stepped out as her lover kept hyping her in the Yoruba language. He told her she is really beautiful. The woman turned around as she soaked in the lovely compliments.

People said that they love the way the man hyped his lover. Photo source: TikTok/@kingandnadia

Source: UGC

Man praises his lover

As the man told her again that she is very beautiful, the lady replied "Ese" (thank you) and curtsied as a sign of respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At a point during the video, the man zoomed in on the lady to appreciate her curvy body. Their connection was lovely.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 166,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Shami Monalisa the yogi said:

"The accent switch ups. The language switch up!!!"

Joyce said:

“In Jesus name...Amen!”

Jocelyn Nuamah said:

"She acts so Nigerian with the accents love it."

1312 said:

"For him to speak yoruba, he meant what he said deeply... You look good sis."

Avista said:

"The level of butterflies i got from this video u guys are so cute."

Coco said:

"Spray her money please she no go chop beauty please dear."

Tinerra Nicolee said:

"This was everything to me. A lot of women wish men hyped them up like he did you."

Fufu seller and husband relocate to UK

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @prettyfailuch, who used to hawk fufu is now living her dream. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she showed how she used to prepare akpu (fufu) while in Nigeria.

Seconds into the video, one could see how she always arranged her pieces of fufu inside a bowl before hawking them around.

Towards the end of the video, she showed off two international passports as she and her lover laughed while wheeling their bags inside the airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng