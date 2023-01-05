A man living in the United States has heaped praises on his female cousin after she delivered on a project

Apparently, he sent her money to build him a house in his home country and she did as he requested

A video of the house which is nearing completion has elicited mixed reactions among netizens as people hailed his cousin

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man based in America has proudly shown off the house his female cousin built for him back at home.

In a TikTok video, he shared different parts of the uncompleted building project as he praised his cousin for her honesty.

She built a house for him at home. Photo Credit: TikTok/@charlene_onfleek

Source: UGC

Labourers could be seen laying the foundation for another part of the house. Building materials such as sand, iron and blocks could be seen lying on the ground.

It appeared that the man had been sending her money to execute the project and she didn't disappoint or break his trust in her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many praised his female cousin.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Quelz Rocky said:

"How much ppl pray for a family memba like this, nuff ppl come home n not even si di spot weh di house fi deh, hey give yuh cuzzo dem here."

Evelyna Kandakai said:

"Hold him/her close to your heart . Their kind is hard to find. May God blessed him/her."

BRII OFFICIAL DRIP said:

"Rarely u find people like this.

"Better show her love, respect etc maybe the only 1 u could depend on."

Daryl Smith said:

"Blessings building your dreams all the best on your adventures."

Clarkey said:

"People see this as rare because the good ones aren't always highlighted just the bad, take care of ur cuz still cause she real."

kevin Campbell said:

"Seh thank God and treat her with respect cause a few a she left innate the world heart clean."

Calibless said:

"Glad you highlighted this, because there are still good once out there."

Man abroad returns to see mansion waiting for him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had returned from Dubai to see a mansion waiting for him.

According to his video shared on TikTok, the man would send money to his family to help in building his house while he worked hard in Dubai.

Fortunately for him, they didn't disappoint or misuse the money, as seen in his reaction upon coming face to face with the edifice. In the clip, he went on his knees before the mansion and lifted both hands in appreciation to God.

His family members watched him as they were at the gate to receive him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng