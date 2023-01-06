Emotions were high at a bus park when a woman saw off her maid to the park as she prepared to return to the village

In a heartwarming video, the woman and her cute little son shed tears as they parted ways with the lady

Mixed reactions have trailed the emotional video as people gushed over the good relationship between employer and employee

A woman and her little son shed tears at a bus park over their house help who was to travel to the village.

The touching moment was shared by the woman on TikTok who stated that she misses the housemaid so much.

"My househelp left for her village today. My kids miss her so much. I hope she comes back," she wrote in the clip.

The clip started with the lifting up of one of her kids from the bed. The next scene showed them at a bus park as the family said their goodbyes to her.

The maid carried the lad one more time before handing him back to his mum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

KING OF BAD INFULENCE said:

"I love ❤️people that treat people child this way GOD bless you."

PECULIAR | CONTENT CREATOR said:

"Beautiful family may God grant her safe trip and bring her back home safe."

Divine said:

"Why I come dey cry I miss my sisters kids."

omotolani said:

"If you treated her well she will surely come back."

@_ennybrash said:

"Awwwnnn how cute,the love is massive just like the Korean film “young lady and gentlemen."

