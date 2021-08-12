Social media is in an uproar as a video of a Ghanaian house help who attempted to steal all the household items of her employer goes viral

The employer in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh expressed her shock as she thought she had a great with the maid.

A video of a house help who was caught selling all the household items of her employer is making waves on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady is seen kneeling and crying for mercy.

According to the utterances of the employer, she believed she had a great relationship with this household hence was taken aback by her actions.

A KIA truck with various household items including, tables, chairs, buckets, mattresses among other things was spotted in the video.

A House help has been Caught Red-handed after Packing Most of Her Employers things Intending to Steal

Source: Facebook

The employer was also heard asking the housemaid if she intended stealing the items for her marriage.

The video shared on a popular Facebook page called, Tell It Mum racked up close to 600 reactions with over 500 comments.

Netizens who saw this expressed their shock at the comments section.

A few of them have been listed below;

Amina Abubakar commented:

Some of dem no matter how you treat dem Dey will disappoint you

Ellen Duah-Nyannor said:

My Akua won't do this. She even uses her money sometimes when I am away and the kids needs something. Grateful to her

From Willie Ne Adi Maame:

Easter convention anaa she is going on transfer

Abigail Arthur:

This one di33 she is going on an exile. Journey of no return. Herh house help can give pressure biaa

Augustina Tina:

For all u know some small boy bi is deceiving her with fake love so she's packing to go stay with him, at the end he will impregnate her and won't take responsibility

Anjhela Atadiwo Aballo:

Surprisingly too those who even take good care of their house helps are being rewarded badly.....hmmmm

Afia Ohenewaa Nkwadua said:

Maybe she wants to surprise you people with a new apartment

Source: Yen