Claudia CAGH, a Ghanaian bride, and her Canadian husband donned a colourful Kente for their engagement

The couple twinned with their sartorial selection and choice of accessories at their regal ceremony in Instagram videos

One of the several clips spotlights the groom's family dancing at the ceremony, which gathered comments from netizens

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride and her Canadian husband exuded royalty at their traditional wedding with their choice of outfit as they tied the knot to seal their forever.

Claudia CAGH and Chad adorned regal Kente with blue, white, and black colours for the beautiful ceremony.

Some activities at the wedding of Claudia CAGH and Chad

In one of several videos posted on Shegelabobor, the pair posed for shots in their royal outfits. Another clip showed the groom's attempt at the Kete dance with some ladies at the engagement.

The groom's happy family was also spotted rocking Kente while dancing with the master of ceremony (MC). They dressed the part for the customary marriage.

The bride's Kente was designed by Gillz__gh and She.boss1 styled her hair for the ceremony. Makeupby_ashley1 enhanced Claudia CAGH's look.

Netizens reacted to the video of the groom's family dancing, with many gushing over their looks.

Watch the video below:

People commented on the dancing footage of the groom's family

Lanyobi_kitchen commented:

Wow, love her dress.

Edzewo_inicio said:

Even the abrofos re shaking more than you. We must send you back to Europe where you think you come from. They danced better.

Ohemaa_konadu_yiadom1 reacted:

Mummy did well.

Ayorkor62 reacted:

He's just jumping.

Mzmarie_fabrics shared:

Nice one. They did well.

