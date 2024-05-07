Teenager Killed By Stray Bullet During Police Swoop In Dambai

A teenager at Dambai Lakeside has been killed by a stray bullet resulting from a police swoop in the area

According to eyewitnesses, the young man was allegedly in the company of some narcotic users when the police arrived

He and the others had tried resisting arrest, leading to a scuffle and warning shots, with one killing him

A resident of Dambai Lakeside in the Oti Region has died after being hit by a stray bullet.

The deceased, Kwaku Sey, 19, was allegedly shot dead on Sunday, May 5, following an altercation between police officers and some angry youth at the Dambai Town Hall in East Krachi.

The teenager was allegedly in the company of narcotics users

According to an eyewitness, the police had stormed the area to arrest some “ghetto” youth who were allegedly using narcotics at the time.

The young man who was allegedly in the company of the “ghetto” youth had tried to resist arrest, leading to a scuffle.

In their attempt to escape from the police, the officers fired several warning shots, with one bullet hitting Sey.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Dambal Lakeside Assemblyman, Emmanuel Atali, said he had heard the gunshots and had rushed to the scene to inspect what was going on when he discovered the deceased lying in a pool of his blood.

He said the incident has since been reported at the police station, and the body has been deposited at the Worawora morgue for preservation.

The incident had spooked residents who ran for shelter.

However, the angry youth destroyed two motorcycles belonging to the police officers.

Two of them have since been arrested and aiding in investigations.

