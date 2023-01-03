A Ghanaian wedding blogger has shared an emotional video that captures a teary mother advising her daughter on her wedding day

The happy mother of the bride couldn't control her tears as she took the microphone to share the secrets of a happy marriage

The elegant-looking bride looked radiant in her stylish corseted kente gown and stunning hairstyle

A beautiful Ghanaian mother got many wedding guests and the family of the groom teary with her emotional farewell message during her daughter's traditional wedding.

The bride Rachel was spotted wearing a stunning purple corseted kente gown. She wore a shoulder-level coiled hairstyle for the wedding celebration.

Ghanaian bride and her mother rocking elegant kente designs

The eloquent mother of the bride looked regal in a colorful kente outfit as she took the microphone to share nuggets of wisdom about the secrets to a successful marriage.

The happy groom was seen wearing a purple kaftan as the mother and daughter took the spotlight at the event.

Firstborn child, I thank you for the honor that you’ve brought to me. You didn’t embarrass me all these many years. You’ve shown truly that I’ve raised you well. I give you this advice for your marriage. Ama Konadu, you know how your mother is; I don’t ask people for help. Ama, your mother, I’m alive.

As you’re going, anything that you need, come to me. I give you this advice in the name of the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit., Go and live peacefully in your new household. Serve your husband well. You know me, Ama.

Ama, firstborn, Racheal, as you’re leaving me, I know that it’ll be well and you’ll come back and visit me. Armond, I give my daughter to you, in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding video

itx_mina

Goodness I shed tears soo emotional

luxuriousbridalrobes.gh

❤️❤️❤️ may God bless our mothers and give them long life to witness our marriages

efya_nilla

Wish my mum was alive to bless me like this on my wedding day

nanaefua63

God bless this woman with Long life and good health

enyonamamewuda

Wow this got me teary.God bless your marriage.this is deep from a mothers heart

ajboateng_charity_foundation

Aww awurde why I’m I crying like she’s my mom? This is so sad to watch . She spoke her fears in marriage . God bless this mama

pursuegreatness2022

Hmmmm for once I cried. Wealth is nothing. Blessings blessing blessing God. I tap into this glorious marriage. Marriage is for purpose nothing else

mani_marie87

Mummy may you live to see your grandchildren’s children in good health and joy

