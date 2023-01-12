The bride and the groom were dancing at their wedding reception, where the bride upstaged her significant other

The duo adorned stunning coordinating ensembles for the occasion, but the bride did not allow her outfit to prevent her from doing the most

Their clip, shared on Instagram by dj_ernie, has raked in more than 18,000 views with fewer comments

A video of a bride who took over the dance floor at her wedding reception with her energy-filled dance moves has surfaced on the internet.

In the short clip, the bride and her significant other are seen surrounded by their bridesmaids and some guests.

Bride outshines groom on the dance floor

The pair had taken to the dance floor to bust some moves and entertain guests. They rocked elegant coordinating outfits, but the bride did not allow her long dress to prevent her from upstaging her husband.

Reactions as bride outshines groom with her dance moves at their wedding. Credit: dj_ernie.

Source: Instagram

The newly married couple was dancing to S3k3, a song by Ghanaian singer Mr Drew, featuring award-winning rapper Medikal.

More than 18,000 people have seen the footage of the couple, which garnered reactions from netizens. At the time of this publication, many posted emojis, while fewer people commented about the bride's look and moves.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens comment on the video of bride and groom dancing at their wedding

Mariejules230 posted:

I like her outfits .

Dj_ernie_ replied:

@mariejules230 sameeee .

Annsaa commented:

Energy. I like her moves. Happy yourself.

Mandey reacted:

Good vibes and move. Hehe, she kill dey man dat.''

