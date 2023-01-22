Ghanaian media personality, George Britton, has married his sweetheart in a beautiful white wedding

In a video, Britton, who is the manager of Ghanaian singer Camidoh, is seen dancing with his newly wedded wife on the dance floor

Media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), and netizens reacted to the adorable footage of the couple on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality, George Britton, has tied the knot with his sweetheart in a beautiful white wedding, with family and loved ones in attendance.

Britton, who is the manager of Ghanaian Afropop/R&B singer Raphael Kofi Attachie, popularly known in showbiz as Camidoh, and his lover exchanged vows before joining guests at their wedding reception.

George Britton and his wife share a moment on the dance floor

In a video that surfaced on Saturday, January 21, the media personality and his significant other are seen on the dance floor for their couple's dance.

Ghanaian media personality George Britton and his singer Camidoh. Photo credit: mrgeorgebritton/Aleksandr Zubkov.

Source: Instagram

The footage, shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, was posted with a caption that read:

''Media Personality @mrgeorgebritton marries. George is also the manager of singer @camidoh,'' the blogger shared without details of when Britton and his sweetheart married.

Media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) and netizens were elated for the couple, as they congratulated Britton and his wife in the comment section of Nkonkonsa's post.

Watch the video below:

KOD and others commented on the video capturing George Britton's wedding

Media personality, Simply_kod posted:

Congratulations, brother

Nanaboateng579 said:

Congratulations.

Kumehpompomwolo posted:

Congrats, bro.

