A young Ghanaian couple has got TikTok buzzing after a video of their beautiful union went viral

The wedding invitees also announced their presence as they dressed to fit the ceremony which was held in London

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the event organizers for a nice event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wedding of a young Ghanaian couple in the United Kingdom has raised eyebrows online after both the groom and bride as well as the wedding invitees put on a beautiful display of glitz and glamour.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok of @janeandjhane saw a rich display of Ghanaian culture at the event.

Ghanaian couple raise eyebrows with beautiful wedding Photo credit: @janeandjhane/TikTok

Source: UGC

The couple together with the bridesmaids stole the spotlight as they donned the beautiful Kente cloth, which added colour to the event.

The wedding invitees were also not left out, as they were all beautifully dressed to suit the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the 47-second video had raked in over 8000 likes and 80 comments.

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the couple on their union, with many gushing over how beautiful the ceremony was.

Nadz

Finally a Uk Trad that feels like Accra. So beautiful! All the Ghana vibes! I love it

ᴊᴏꜱ

Omg this was in the UK? They SLAYED I litch thought this was Ghana

Ghana culture is too sweet

Eugenia_FW

London in Accra!! No trad like this has hit these London streets

Sabrinakodie

I felt like I was in Accra so beautifull

I am Allawiyah

I had to ask myself whether this was in this uk, they really Done it. God bless this union Ameen

MaakuaBimpomaa

Omg.....beautiful Ghanaian wedding,everything almost Akan

Noah

The fact that its outsidethought it was Ghana

Pretty Lady In Tight Dress Styled with Pearls Struggles to Exit a Car in Video: “Beauty Is Pain Indeed”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a pretty lady struggling to exit a vehicle due to her fitting sleeveless dress has emerged on social media.

The lady arrived in the whip to attend an occasion. In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen donning a beautiful dress styled with pearls.

The lady's outfit was above her knees when she finally managed to exit the vehicle.

The clip captured one person, who seemed like a man, helping the lady to come down from the whip after she arrived.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh