A young Ghanaian lady has wowed netizens after revealing the items she is taking to the university

In the video on TikTok, the lady stunned netizens with the kinds of items she packed into her checkered bag

People who saw the video reminisced about their university days and how things have changed

A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking online after she filmed herself preparing to go to school.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady @akosuaboaten put her extravagance on display as she packed provisions and items for school.

Netizens who saw the video concluded that the young lady has a rich background judging from the items she was packing such as Celerac baby food, Hollandia, tins of milk, canned fish, oat flakes and even flowers.

Pretty lady reveals items she is taking to the university Photo credit@akosuaboaten/TikTok

Source: UGC

By the time she was done packing, the checkered bag was almost full to the brim.

Persons who saw the post shared funny reactions, with many comparing her items to a provision store.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned “pack with me for uni part 1” had raked in over 1000 likes.

Bossbaby♐️

And someone is going empty handed

Yaababie Richie

Eiii provision store

Brianna

Flower for what

efya_

I miss uni

Yaa baby

Those saying provision store nu.. they don’t even know these things ain’t gonna last for a month

Source: YEN.com.gh