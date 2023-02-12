A stunning woman attracted attention with her enormously voluptuous shape during a wedding

The attractive woman can be seen sipping on a cocktail at the ceremony in a viral footage online

Internet users who commented on the clip emphasised the woman's curvaceous body, with some saying they could see a hip pad

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A voluptuous lady grabbed attention with her massive curvy figure at a wedding in a video that has garnered reactions from internet users.

The woman was dressed in embroidery with a floral pattern that securely retained her assets. She had her hair in lengthy braids for the event.

Pretty lady sips on a cocktail

The attractive woman can be seen sipping on a cocktail at the wedding in a viral video clip that is making the rounds on social media.

Pretty lady shows off her curvy look in video. Photo credit: mari.gyataa.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She can be seen chatting with a female buddy in the footage. Few people watched and commented on the video on the internet.

However, internet users who commented on the video were focused on her curvy stature as some claimed they could see a hip pad.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video

El_patriciooo said:

Am I the only one seeing the hip pad or what?

Abbysantie replied:

@el_patriciooo sorry too. They are real. No pads.

Frema_slayqueen posted:

Eyyy, the first one no dea gyai oo.

Kojoyaa37_real said:

Koforidua flower❤️.

Owusual commented:

Beautiful.

Curvy bride shows off her dance moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a stunning bride made a statement during her wedding with her alluring hourglass figure and dance moves.

The bride appeared in various videos on TikTok wearing two distinct wedding-related outfits, as discovered by YEN.com.gh. She wore a dress that matched her husband's suit and sparkled with beautiful stones.

In one of the films, the bride commandeered the dance floor and demonstrated her dance talents, drawing applause and cheers from the audience. She performed flawlessly at the event in a flattering straight dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh