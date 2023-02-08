Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nadia Buari was among the high-profile wedding guests at a plush wedding over the weekend

The top fashion icon looked stunning in a long maxi dress styled with a simple wig and matching handbag

Nadia Buari was in the company of her handsome brother who wore a short sleeve shirt and white trousers

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has disappointed fashion lovers with her simple look as she attends one of the biggest northern weddings we have seen so far in 2023.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari stuns in blond hairstyle. source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

The wealthy young couple has been trending on social media with their luxurious wedding from her wedding wardrobe, shoes, gele styles, and groom's looks.

The bridesmaids did not even disappoint us with their matching looks and designer shoes. The wedding vendors have meticulously executed their special tasks to ensure that new standards are set for other 2023 brides.

Ghanaian musician Efya performs for the couple

Award-winning vocalist Efya gave a spectacular performance at the plush wedding. She wore a simple sleeveless black bodycon dress showing off her tattoo.

Jane Awindor popularly called Efya styled her look with a pearly earring and necklace while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari stuns in a maxi dress

The award-winning actress and style icon wore a v-shaped neckline dress with mesh sleeves. Nadia Buari wore a shoulder-level wavy hairstyle and sunglasses to complete her look. The mother of adorable girls was spotted holding a beautiful handbag.

