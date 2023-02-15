Ghanaian songstress Gyakie stole the spotlight at the recently held Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

The event, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, saw Gyakie lose the Female MVP Award to Nigeria's Tems

Meanwhile, many netizens have drooled over the 'For My Baby' crooner as she dazzled in her outfit

'Joy and Happiness' hitmaker Gyakie has turned heads on social media with her magnificent look at the Soundcity Awards, which was held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Gyakie dazzles in a black velvet dress. Photo Source: @looksbybettie

For her red-carpet look, she dazzled in a short black velvet dress that showed off her well-defined oily legs.

The sleeves of the dress extended into opera sleeves that added some impeccable touch to her overall style for the event.

The bust area through her midsection was covered in a brown tulle fabric synched with her skin tone.

For her not to show her bosoms fully; she covered that part with a sparkling silver fabric that was also used to line her neck area and around her midsection.

Her neatly done makeup was done by Nigerian makeup artist Looks by Bettie, who added her marvellous touch to her face.

Netizens gush over gyakie's look to the SoundCity Awards

dammydamsy commented:

The best

xindies_artistry stated:

So beautiful

inflorenzabeauty remarked:

So beautiful!

lapesglam said:

Gorgeous

okemute__ remarked:

Gorgeous!

Also, she was nominated for the Female MVP category, which she lost to Nigeria's Tems.

Gyakie performed that night as she entertained fans with a stellar performance of some smashing hit songs of hers.

Meanwhile, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is an annual event hosted by Soundcity TV that awards musicians from across the African continent.

