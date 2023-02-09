A Ghanaian bride has won the admiration of netizens after she pulled up a beautiful act at her wedding

In a video that has gone haywire, the young bride amidst smiles informed her friends that she is officially a missus

Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on her marriage with others tapping into her blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian bride has got netizens in awe after she reminded her friends during her wedding that henceforth her title has changed.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @thekingemzy captured the bride in the midst of her friends saying that henceforth she should be addressed properly to fit her new status as a wife.

Ghanaian bride delights over new title as missus Photo credit @thekingemzy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The comment was well received by her friends who cheered and responded in the affirmative.

“A whole missus, a whole wife, now if I am felling forms I write missus Owusu” she said with a bright smile on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video which was captioned a “whole wife” at the time of writing the report had raked in over 20000 likes.

Ghanaians congratulate bride

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed that indeed her comment is in the right order.

Nhaa_Bugatti:

Is the filling of forms for me

willing golden suit:

i tap into your blessing

Ephiya_Mimi:

i will also dance at a wedding to meet my hubby as she did

OfficialAbenalipscy:

Someone’s son wherever you are remember am waiting for you I want to start filling forms with Mrs…..

Lynda Kevins:

she is very pretty and I love her energy......her husband is very lucky....

Groom drop dance skills

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian groom has won over netizens after a video of him dancing during his wedding went viral online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @obaapa7323, the young groom and his bride were spotted dancing just like newly-weds do.

Suddenly, the man’s mood changed as soon as Guiltybeatz's hit track 'Akwaaba' began to play. As if he had become possessed, the groom began to do some leg moves and azonto as he danced in sync with the fast-tempo music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh