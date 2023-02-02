A Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after a video of him dancing during his wedding went viral

The man who was dancing gently with his wife suddenly joined his friends when a high-tempo tune began to play

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the pair on the union with many applauding the dance move by the groom

A young Ghanaian groom has thrown netizens into a meltdown after a video of him dancing during his wedding went viral online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @obaapa7323, the young groom and his bride were spotted dancing just like newly-weds do.

Ghanaian groom dance aggressively at wedding Photo credit@obaapa7323/TikTok

Suddenly, the man’s mood changed as soon as Guiltybeatz's hit track 'Akwaaba' began to play.

As if he had become possessed, the groom began to do some leg moves and azonto as he danced in sync with the fast-tempo music.

Friends of the groom who the sudden new energy joined him amidst cheers as they danced heartily to celebrate the special occasion.

Netizens congratulate the pair on their wedding

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 17,000 likes and 1000 comments.

People who reacted to the video said the man is overjoyed that he has found a wife whereas others also wondered how he could turn his back on his wife like that.

LoveJoy:

When you pay for ur own wedding without depending on loan u dance ur heart out

Godwin Toxic:

by the time he turns back to see the wife, someone carry am go.

Notime_Eric:

The guy mean the marriage

Hey Abby:

When you know you didn’t borrow money to do your wedding. The energy is different

maame.aba604:

This guy is serious

LADYDAAP22:

His friends are different kind of Vibe no one is talking about

