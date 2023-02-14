TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb was visibly overwhelmed when his wife surprised him on set during the Valentine's Day edition of Date Rush

The bubbly media personality was addressing an audience while shooting the love edition when his wife showed up unannounced

Internet users are moved by the beautiful moment captured on camera and posted by TV3 Ghana on Facebook

The moment the wife of TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb surprised him on set while shooting the Valentine's Day episode of Date Rush triggered emotions online.

Date Rush is a television dating program that invites singles to find a suitable match.

The media personality's wife surprised him on set as they were filming the popular programme's Valentine's Day episode.

Giovani Caleb was overwhelmed

The presenter, born Caleb Elolo Adjomah, was visibly astonished as she shouted when his better half showed up with a souvenir.

One of the scenes showed him asking about their kids as he opened his arms to embrace his significant other. The media personality landed a kiss on his wife's chick amid a romantic tune.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens in their feeling over video of Giovani Caleb and his wife

Patricia Abena Paintsil posted:

Giovani is heeerh for me? This is beautiful.

Lamisi Bawa said:

Indeed everyone deserves love, including Giovani.

Marvin Selassie Gbeddy posted:

So lovely and romanticly.

Vida Opare said:

Awww, this is beautiful. I am happy to see this.

Papa Ningo commented:

Love is beautiful when you are with the right person.

Obaa Tina posted:

Wow, so lovely.

Wini Mandela said:

Awwwww, that's adorable.

Akalikamwai Anastasia reacted:

Efo can be so romantic. So cute.

