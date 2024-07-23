A wedding photo of the 61st SRC President of the University of Ghana has surfaced on social media

Dr Sylvester Amoako married on July 20, 2024, with his lovely partner and beamed with smiles after the ceremony

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate him

A former SRC President of the University of Ghana has married another former member of the SRC.

Dr Sylvester Amoako, the 61st SRC President, married Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, the 65th UGSRC Secretary, in a beautiful event held on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

University of Ghana's 61st SRC President has married the 65th SRC Secretary. Image source: Voice of Legon

Source: Twitter

The distinguished medical doctor's union with his sweetheart has warmed many hearts. Online photos show the duo beaming with smiles as they posed for pictures after their blessed union.

They were delighted that their dream of becoming a couple materialised after many years.

Dr Sylvester and his wife wore lovely outfits to the wedding. The young man wore a beautiful white dress, and his partner wore a lovely violet-beaded Kente outfit.

Taking to X to break the news, @Voice of Legon seized the moment to congratulate the duo.

"Dr. Sylvester Amoako who served as the 61st SRC President of the University of Ghana, married Ms. Emmanuella Boakye Yiadom, the 65th UGSRC Secretary today, July 20, 2024."

See the post below:

Netizens react to union of two SRC executives

The union of the two former SRC executives has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Many were delighted that the two married and expressed their views to the comment section.

@GetDem20 wrote:

"Y3nka nkyer3 wo ansa!!!!"

@steve30poku wrote:

"Wow."

@damian_yb8 wrote:

"Ei eiiii my crush is gone."

@kissi_waah wrote:

"Ei you know everything."

@DARDAHEALTH wrote:

"This vibe is healthy."

@thepalmerace wrote:

"SRC marriage."

@Ansaba17 wrote:

"That’s the way we like it in the town."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh