Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has provided an explanation of why he pays penalties to release convicts and gives them business operating cash

The troubled footballer revealed that after visiting a prison, he made the decision to make a difference in the lives of prisoners

The player for Turkish Süper Lig team Hatayspor also stated that he makes an effort to adhere to the Christian teachings of his faith

Christian Atsu, a midfielder from Ghana, is well known for freeing convicts who owe fines by paying their penalties and giving them money to start a business.

Following a terrible 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6, killing more than 2,300 people, the troubled Black Stars winger is reportedly buried under wreckage. He has still not been rescued.

Christian Atsu explains why he pays penalties to free prisoners

Before the heartbreaking incident, the Turkey-based footballer explained his decision to help free prisoners in an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF).

According to the footballer, he's a Christian and follows the teaching of the Bible, which urges believers to visit prisoners.

''God's word teaches us to go to prisons and visit the people there. I'm a Christian, and I try to adhere to the teachings,'' he said.

The football player said that after seeing the miserable conditions of the convicts during one of his trips, he felt moved to help them.

His interview, which Crime Check TV GH posted as a video on Facebook, elicited strong feelings.

How netizens reacted to Christian Atsu's video

Ghanaians pray for Christian Atsu trapped under rubble After the earthquake in Turkey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaians showed concern for Christian Atsu on Twitter after hearing that the Ghana Black Stars winger is reportedly fighting for his life under the debris due to a deadly earthquake in Turkey.

More than 2,300 people died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on January 6.

Numerous people, including Ghanaian Christian Atsu, were killed, and the earthquake destroyed hundreds of structures.

