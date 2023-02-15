A Nigerian lady is looking for her male classmate who made her feel loved when they were in JSS 2 on Valentine's Day

The lady said that despite coming from a poor home, the kid was able to get her Gala and a bottle of Mountain Dew

Many Nigerians advised her to search for the boy's name, Funmilayo, on Facebook with the hope of reconnecting with him

A young Nigerian lady, Peace Ighodaro, tweeted on Tuesday, February 14, in response to another post of a lady who said that the last time she celebrated Valentine's Day was in secondary school.

Relating to the person's experience, Peace said that her classmate, Funmilayo, who had a huge crush on her in JSS 2 bought Gala and Mountain Dew for her.

The lady is looking for an old classmate and has been advised to search for him on Facebook. Photo source: @peace_igho

Source: Twitter

His father later died

She said Funmilayo perhaps bought the snacks with his savings as he was poor. According to her, his father was a bricklayer. She stated that the boy's dad later died when he fell from a building.

Due to his demise, he never returned to school. The lady is searching for the boy who showed her love years ago, asking him to DM her if he ever sees her tweet.

See her post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@FinanceBroNG joked:

"I am here Peace. I have looked for you everywhere. Thank God I found you. I am the owner of Kasapreko. I am the co-founder of Deesh mobile. I have made it now! God did."

She asked him:

"What's the name of our school?"

@anthonydondo_ said:

"God bless that guy."

@me_zeil said:

"Ohhhh my God... I pray he sees this."

@Ohmz___ said:

"That’s so touching mehnnnn."

@seemahs_couture said:

"If you know his surname you can check him out on Facebook."

She replied:

"That’s the problem. I don’t."

@Benking443 said:

"Please try and find Fumilayo. We might have a little something for him to thank him for being nice."

@ObayemiOfunime said:

"Wow. So touching. Ask any of your classmates you are still in touch with if they have heard from him."

Source: Legit.ng