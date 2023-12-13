A video of a young Ghanaian lady's unexpected return home has left many people in awe

Her relatives could not contain their excitement upon seeing for the first time in many years

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady on returning home to visit her family after many years abroad

A young Ghanaian lady has left many people emotional after she returned home after eight years to surprise her family.

Documenting her journey to Ghana, the young lady, @jessicanicoleee36, shared a video of her arrival in the country and how her relatives reacted when they saw her.

Her grandmother, for instance, could not hold her excitement on seeing her as she ran into her arms, gave her a warm embrace and even proceeded to lift her up.

Other relatives were also overcome with joy over her arrival and gave her a warm welcome home.

The adorable video, which highlights the strong bond the lady shares with her family, was captioned, "My grandma’s reaction; finally back home."

Ghanaians welcome her home

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed delight that the lady returned home after so many years.

Niqui LeBeau stated:

Sweet beautiful family enjoy your stay

Miss Bemma wrote:

Girlll, Grandma actually carried you herhhh

AbbyB commented:

So sweet can’t wait to travel back home as well

Morgan Papp stated:

Absolute chills, so happy for you

sumsum stated:

Best feeling ever!! Have the best time

