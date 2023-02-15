A young man has confessed that he is yet to overcome a painful experience he suffered at the hands of his girlfriend

In a video gone viral, the man went on his knees to propose marriage to her girlfriend but she walked away

Netizens have encouraged the man to move on and learn lessons from this bad experience

A young man has taken to TikTok to ask his followers to pray for him after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal in public.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @mrmahad58 was captured standing at a restaurant when a lady apparently his lover came in the company of her friend.

The lady upon seeing his guy standing in the middle of a restaurant with rose petals use to design a love sign was taken aback and looked pleased as she felt her guy was being sweet on Valentine's Day.

The lady then approached the guy who presented her with a beautiful flower.

After a brief chat, the guy dipped his hands into his back pocket, brought out a ring and went on his knees to propose marriage to the lady.

The act by the man did not go down well with the lady who seemed hesitant to stretch forth her hand for the ring or even give him an answer.

Not even a ‘say yes’ chant from the people seated there will cause the lady to change her mind as she dropped the flower and walked out of the restaurant.

The 3 minutes-17 second video which was captioned “I am still not good, need your prayers” had raked in over 100,000 likes and 11,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video urged him to forget about the bad experience and move on with his life because true love will find him.

Fabulous

Before you propose please find out from her if she would want to spend her life with you or take the next chapter

zion_njeri

some of us are wishing For proposal others are declining seriously ..Life It's well

kabubiprossy

I like people who know what they want and don't accept to be manipulated

Fatimah Ali

Couldn’t someone just hold him up cause by then after that rejection you can’t even get the nerves to stand.

