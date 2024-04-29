A video of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya engaging in salt mining after announcing he's quit YouTube has emerged

In the video making rounds online, the renowned vlogger was captured shovelling some salt into a wheelbarrow

Wode Maya emphatically stated in the video that he's now into salt mining after his departure from vlogging

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has caused a stir online after a video of him engaging in salt mining popped up. The video follows his recent announcement about quitting YouTube.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shovelling salt at a salt mining site. Source: Wode Maya

Wode Maya, who was captured shovelling some salt into a wheelbarrow at a salt mining site belonging to Ghanaian business mogul McDan, told his followers that he is now into salt mining.

“Shoutouts to McDan. I decided to quit YouTube and become a salt miner. Those of you who say there is no job in Ghana, I am a man of many, even after quitting YouTube,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya gets GH¢2K pay per day for mining salt

Wode Maya, in the video, started a conversation with Nii, a man he introduced as his supervisor.

During their interaction, Wode Maya asked Nii how much he would earn after the day's work. Nii replied that Wode Maya would earn GH¢2,000 at the end of the day.

His response left Wode Maya surprised; however, the vlogger, who was struggling to catch his breath after a few shovels, emphatically stated that he was never going to quit YouTube for salt mining, even if it meant receiving $10,000 a day.

Given this response, many Ghanaians are questioning whether Wode Maya has really quit YouTube.

