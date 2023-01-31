An unexpected moment was captured in a video that has been gathering reactions on social media as it shows how a lady rejected a young man's proposal in the glare of the public.

The incident that happened in a mall recorded the moment the young man went on his knees expectant to receive a yes only for the woman to prove otherwise.

She started walking off just as everyone's attention fell on the two, which made the man spring up to speak to her. However, she turned and gave him a hit on his chick.

What social media users are saying about the lady who rejected a man's proposal

As the video kept attracting eyeballs online, below were some of the thoughts Ghanaians shared about it in the comment section.

victoria_odei said:

Let the judges shut their mouth because you don't know why she could do that such a public place maybe this young man has brutally hurt her that she couldn't help it and he realized that she's now healed he decided to come and do this in public so that you know we women so tender hearted she will accept him you don't understand so shut your mouth and say a prayer for both of them if the lady is hurting may God heal her broken hearts if it is somebody's own mistake that she has now visited the anger on this young man tour the young man should forgive her and move on I know God will also give him his heart desire but please don't judge thank you

amkesse indicated:

Dem take show chairman... Don't be be over confident when it comes to women ooo yooo Out of 24 hours Take 23 hours 30mins fear women and 30min chop g)b3. Safe!!!

