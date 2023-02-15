A young lady is trending after it was reported that she erected a billboard with her boyfriend’s image on it to celebrate him on Valentine's Day

The beautiful moment attracted onlookers who thronged the site where the billboard was to catch a glimpse of it.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her show of love with many saying the guy is lucky to have her

This year’s Valentine's Day appears to be one that will forever leave a lasting impression on the minds of people who received amazing surprises and gifts from their loved ones.

A lady did the unthinkable to prove to her boyfriend that she was grateful to have him by her side.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ronkwadwo, captured a moment where a young lady and a guy were filmed in a warm embrace by a roadside, as they stood meters away from a giant billboard

A man who run commentary on what was happening in the video said the lady in expressing her love had erected the billboard with her boyfriend's image and a Valentine’s Day message on it.

Passers-by who witnessed what happened took their phones to film the beautiful moment.

Ghanaians comment on the video of the loving couple on Val's Day

At the time of writing the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video showered praises on the lady for the show of affection.

Man says he will stake bet with his money than take a lady out on Val’s day

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man in Ghana has said he would not want to take a girl out on a date and spend as high as GH₵200 just to eat and drink or have fun.

In a street interview that was conducted by Pulse Ghana, the gentleman revealed that he would rather use the same amount to stake a bet on matches that would be played that day.

