Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Check Foundation, posted a message from the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam

After Kwarteng's wife passed away last year, the late Black Stars winger sent a note of consolation

Internet users were brought to tears by the dialogue between the late Atsu and the media personality

The Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has shared a screenshot of a message he received from the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

According to the media star, the late Black Stars winger sent a message to console him when his (Kwarteng) wife died last year.

Christian Atsu's message to Kwarteng

The screenshot of Christian Atsu Twasam's message, spotted by YEN.com.gh, read:

''You did everything. Your wife should always be proud of you. You are a good man,'' said Atsu to Kwarteng.

The media personality accompanied the screenshot with a note praying for the soul of the late former Chelsea star.

''You consoled and encouraged me on June 18, 2022, when my wife passed in Turkey. This world is indeed not our home. " May the Almighty Allah grant you Jannatul Firdaus,'' Kwarteng said.

The conversation between the late Christian Atsu and the media personality moved netizens.

How netizens reacted to Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng's screenshot

Jan Lillian commented:

He was too good to be in this world. He's at peace now. He has fought a good fight. Christian Atsu is a hero Rest in Perfect Peace. Your children will read about you and be proud of your good works.

Dzigbordi Yeko Kuagbela said:

This is too much; rest in perfect peace Atsu.

Amenuveve Rosemary reacted:

This is sad. We prayed daily for good news from his camp, but who are we to question God almighty? I saw the good things you and Atsu did on crime check TV. I saw how he helped people who did minor crimes but end in prison how he help free them people at the hospital , the football how he help distribute boots to some players on the soccer field ohhh and many others Atsu Christian you did your best like we will be happy to even see u in wheelchair . May your beautiful soul RIP Hede nyui Mawu ne kpliwo Dzidorle nyutifafa me. Why do good people never leave long?

Connie Bee commented:

I got to know him more on this platform, and I have loved him ever since. I love his act of generosity. I pray God continues to strengthen and comfort his entire family and kids. Rest well, brother.

5 videos as late Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that on Sunday, February 19, the remains of the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at Kotaka International Airport in Accra.

After 7:00 pm, his remains arrived at the Terminal 2 VIP airport area. Before his body was removed from the Turkish Airlines plane that transported him, a brief ceremony was held.

The remains of Christian Atsu were received by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a few of the deceased footballer's relatives, and GFA officials.

