The remains of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19

The lifeless body of the late Black Stars winger was received by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other dignitaries

YEN.com.gh has put together five videos that show emotional scenes as the footballer's remains landed in Ghana

The remains of the late Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at the Kotaka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19.

His remains arrived at the Terminal 2 VIP area of the airport after 7:00 pm, followed by a brief ceremony before his remains were taken from the Turkish Airlines aircraft that brought him.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, some family members of the late footballer, and the officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) received the remains of Christian Atsu.

Other attendees included the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and the Ghana Supporters Union members.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos from the airport for your view below:

1. Family, friends, and fans waiting patiently for the remains of Atsu at the airport:

2. The Turkish plane lands in Ghana:

3. The military carries Atsu’s remains:

4. Vice-President Dr Bawumia receives Christian Atsu's remains:

5. The remains of Atsu being sent to the 37 military mortuary:

