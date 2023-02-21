After the tragic loss of Christian Atsu in the earthquake in Turkey, he was reported dead when his lifeless body was identified at his Rönesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence) in Hatay, Turkey

The heartbreaking news has put Ghana in a state of mourning as some of his teammates from the Ghana National Team, Black Stars, visited his family home to commiserate with his family

Videos and pictures of their visit and their writing in the book of condolence have surfaced on social media as

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Black Stars players who were teammates to the late Christian Atsu have visited his family home to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Asamoah Gyan, Muntari, and other Black Stars players mourn with Atsu's family. Photo Source: @utvghana @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

On February 21, 2023, Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan, skilled Midfielder Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu, and Haminu Dramani were among the few players from the national team who visited.

In a video surfacing on the internet, they followed the usual traditional greeting of family members in Ghana.

They then proceeded to their seats, where the family briefed them on what led to the tragic loss of their beloved Christian Atsu.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They then wrote in the book of condolence of the late Black Stars winger.

Below is a video of some Black Stars players greeting the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan writing in the book of condolence of the late Christian Atsu.

Reactions from Ghanaians

oko02agyemang said:

More love from our brothers

mawuli_pro commented:

Eiii so the thing is true??

cultureowusu said:

Hmm one day born one day gone

musty_hajj stated:

The first guy resembles Atu

_auntylizzy_ said:

Well done guys.

odojay7 said:

Aww baffour Gyan

edward_ofori stated:

I thought I saw saman

heelstopchic__ remarked:

The first guy though, a striking resemblance

shavaghe123 remarked:

Ei who’s the first guy

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh