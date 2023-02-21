Despite Media journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam gifted him $400 (GH¢5,103.18) years ago

The media personality detailed that the late Black Stars player gave him the money and a jersey at the 2019 AFCON

He remembered persuading Atsu to play with the squad despite an injury before coming to his room to give him the present

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam gifted him $400 (GH¢5,103.18) years ago.

The media star recalled the late international soccer player visiting him on holiday in Ghana.

When Christian Atsu gifted Dan Kwaku Yeboah the money

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who appeared on Peace FM, recalled last seeing the late former Chelsea player at the 2019 AFCON when he served as the spokesperson for the disbanded Normalisation Committee.

Despite media star Dan Kwaku Yeboah reveals Christian Atsu gifted him jersey and $400. Photo credit: chris_atsu/dkyeboah (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sports journalist claimed that Christian Atsu gave him the money before leaving, adding that it was their final in-person encounter.

''He got hurt before the 2019 AFCON, so I went to him and pleaded with him to continue with the squad if his recuperation time was short so he could play if the team advanced out of the group stage.

''He came to my room and told me he had to go since the scan didn't seem good. He gave me $400 and a jersey. It was the final time I spoke to him directly. Since then, maybe WhatsApp,'' he recalled, per Ghanaweb.

Crime Check TV boss details Christian Atsu's good deeds

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the Crime Check Foundation gave a thorough account of how he first met the late Ghanaian star Christian Atsu Twasam.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng claimed that the late Black Stars winger contacted him about five years ago and requested they collaborate to help the most vulnerable.

Kwarteng revealed they worked together to formally launch the Petty Offenders' Programme while speaking on the GTV Breakfast show.

5 videos as late Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the deceased Ghanaian star Christian Atsu Twasam's body arrived at Kotaka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19.

His remains landed at the VIP airport area in Terminal 2 after 7:00. A brief ceremony was held before his body was removed from the Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh