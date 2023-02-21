Former captain of the Ghana National team, Asamoah Gyan, has visited the family home of the late Christian Atsu

During his visit, her met Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, whom he posed with a picture with

Ghanaians have analysed the pictures as they spot deep sorrow in their eyes, as many wish them strength in these trying times

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, visited the family home of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu on February 21, 2023.

His visit comes at a time when the country and the entire football world are mourning after the former Newcastle and Chelsea winger did not survive the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Asamoah Gyan meets Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam. Photos Source: @asamoah_gyan3

During his visit, Asamoah Gyan met Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, and he consoled her.

Holding onto her shoulder and hugging her from the side, they posed for pictures in front of the spot where the book of condolence was being written.

From the pictures, one could tell that Christiana and Gyan cried a lot, looking at how red their eyes were when the moment was captured.

Below is a carousel post of videos and pictures of Asamoah Gyan's visit to Christian Atsu's family home.

Comments from Ghanaians as they analyse the pictures

iam_nikky said:

This hit me different

khwseiberry commented:

Putting a smile on people’s faces on a Sunday night, then you pass out on a Monday morning..eeiii ‍♂️

kwesigvngster said:

I can see the pain through your eyes, man..

padree_2023 stated:

To Asamoah Gyan, The Atsu Family and the people of Ghana, accept my heartfelt condolence from the republic of Malawi. The passing of our brother has shocked us all, and we have lost a Star as a continent... It hurts so much. Rest In Power, Atsu!

shemmydarya commented:

It hurts me the only way our people could rescue him was by posting and captioning, “God be with you bla bla”. Humm, I'm sure he struggled but no one could rescue

ceekwarteng stated:

Asamoah's eyes speak volumes. Please take heart because his death is making me question a lot of things in life.

orisunhappiness remarked:

what a bitter moment ATSU REST ON in PEACE..I am a Nigerian but ATSU i love you to the dept of my heart but God loved you most and your legacy will remain forever..stay blessed ATSU wherever you are....

maame6281 said:

This one hits differently may his soul rest in peace

dann_iell_z remarked:

You see the eyes of Asamoah Gyan then you can see he has really cried out

