The head of Crime Check TV, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has revealed that Christian Atsu Twasam released more than 150 misdemeanor offenders

He said that in addition to releasing misdemeanor criminals, the late Ghanaian soccer player provided funds to widows and orphans to launch businesses

The media personality sat for an interview on the GTV Breakfast show, where he detailed all the good deeds of the late former Chelsea star

The founder of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has disclosed that late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam paid fines to free more than 150 minor offenders.

The media personality claimed that the late Black Stars winger contacted him about five years ago and requested they collaborate to help the most vulnerable.

Kwarteng and Christian Atsu work together to free prisoners

Kwarteng said on the GTV Breakfast show that he and Christian Atsu collaborated to introduce the Petty Offenders Project officially.

Crime Check TV founder Ibrahim Kwarteng reveals Christian Atsu released over 150 prisoners. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana/@KafuiDey.

''His dream was to see the fines of petty offenders paid to avoid the prospect of recidivism, where they have to go to prison, come back, and re-offend,'' he said.

Christian Atsu gives money to widows and orphans

According to Kwarteng, Christian Atsu played a significant role in their Ex-Convict Reintegration Project and worked tirelessly to advocate for the non-custodial sentencing bill to be passed into law.

In addition to paying fines to release minor offenders, Kwarteng said that the late football star gave to Crime Check's General Charity Series and Educational Support Series.

''He covered many people across the country's medical and educational costs. He also provided funds for widows and orphans to launch businesses,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

Crime Check TV boss Ibrahim Kwarteng details all the good deeds of Christian Atsu

Source: YEN.com.gh