Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Crime Check Foundation boss, has detailed how he first connected with the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam

He said that the late Black Stars winger had made contact roughly five years before asking for cooperation in aiding the most vulnerable

He disclosed that Atsu contributed money to assist widows and orphans apart from paying to release more than 150 imprisoned minor criminals

The founder of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has provided a comprehensive account of how he first connected with the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam.

The media personality said the late Black Stars winger contacted him roughly five years ago and asked them to work together to aid the most disadvantaged.

Christian Atsu teams up forces with Kwarteng

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show, Kwarteng disclosed they collaborated to formally launch the Petty Offenders' Project.

Crime Check TV founder Ibrahim Kwarteng details all the good deeds of Christian Atsu.

''His dream was to see the fines of petty offenders paid to avoid the prospect of recidivism, where they have to go to prison, come back, and re-offend,'' he recalled.

The media personality further mentioned that the late footballer started pouring money into the project through which over 150 petty offenders were released and re-integrated into society.

Christian Atsu advocates for the passage of the non-custodial sentencing bill

Christian Atsu, according to Kwarteng, was a key player in their Ex-Convict Reintegration Project and persistently pushed for the non-custodial sentencing bill to become law.

Kwarteng stated that the late football star donated to Crime Check's General Charity Series and Educational Support Series apart from paying fines to free minor criminals.

''He paid for the medical bills and school fees of many nationwide. He also gave capital to widows and orphans to start a business,'' he said.

Crime Check TV boss shares chat with Christian Atsu

Crime Check TV boss shares chat with Christian Atsu

When Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng lost his wife last year, the late Black Stars player reportedly wrote him a message to comfort him. YEN.com.gh discovered a screenshot of Christian Atsu Twasam's message.

5 videos as late Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the deceased Ghanaian star Christian Atsu Twasam's body arrived at Kotaka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19.

His remains landed at the VIP airport area in Terminal 2 after 7:00. A brief ceremony was held before his body was removed from the Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying him.

