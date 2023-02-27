A young lady in an interracial marriage has revealed that she got her marriage proposal on the same day she met her lover in person

Haniyah Sacchi met an Italian man on Instagram in January 2019, and they began an online relationship

Four months down the line, the white man decided to visit her country and proposed marriage to her on the same day

A young lady, Haniyah Sacchi, who is in a relationship with an older white man, stated that age is just a number.

Haniyah shared this sentiment as she took netizens through how she found love on the social media platform Instagram.

Haniyah Sacchi met him on Instagram.

Source: UGC

Haniyah shared a video on TikTok, explaining that she met an Italian man on the 19th of January 2019 on Instagram.

Four months later, he arrived in Tanzania to see her and proposed on the same day they met in person.

The lady accepted, and they walked down the aisle in a Muslim marriage ceremony.

The couple's union has been blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.

She showered encomiums on her hubby, who stood by her through her postpartum period and other challenges they faced.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Sarah Warner778 said:

"My fiancé told me he was marrying me on our first date. Twelve years later he said he’d do it all over again. Love me some him."

Red lips said:

"My husband proposed 2 weeks after meeting. That was 19 years ago and still here. Everyone judged me. Love is love."

Maxie Beauty Palace said:

"I keep telling people,d moment a man sees a woman he can marry,he knows it deep down,not waiting for many yrs courtship.God bless dis wonderful family."

info.fineluxy said:

"That man wasted NO time at all! See ladies, that's how you know you have a genuine one. He chose her and fulfill EVERYTHING in no time!"

Lady, 24, marries a white man older than her grandpa

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng previously reported that a 24-year-old lady had tied the knot with a white man older than her grandfather.

Miracle says she desires to have two kids for him, hoping to bring in a new generation for the octogenarian who currently doesn't have kids.

In an interview published by Daily Mail, Miracle, who is of Nigerian descent, revealed that when their friendship started, she knew he was older but did not know his exact age at that time.

The nurse added that when she got to know his exact age, it was already a couple of months later, and by then, she already had feelings for him.

