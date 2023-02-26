Ghanaian gospel singer, Uncle Ato, has recalled his departed wife's long battle with an ailment before passing

The Dzi Dew (Rejoice) hit singer announced her death on Monday, November 14, 2022, after she died on November 10

In a UTV's United Showbiz interview, he discussed why he decided to depict his late wife as a strong woman in an artwork that bore her image

Ghanaian gospel singer Rev Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato, has disclosed that his departed wife battled a protracted ailment before passing.

The singer said his late wife Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey's long battle with the sickness that took her life began in 2015.

Uncle Ato depicts late wife as a strong woman in an artwork

When asked why he chose to describe her as a strong woman in an artwork that featured her picture in an interview on United Showbiz on Saturday, February 25, Uncle Ato said she was strong during her struggle with the sickness before she passed.

''She had battled the sickness for a long time, but all along, she was strong. Even when I was down, she would rise and make sure I was okay,'' he told guest host and presenter MzGee.

The Dzi Dew (Rejoice) hit singer announced his wife's passing in a Facebook post on Monday, November 14, 2022, following her demise on November 10. The deceased was interred on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Video of Uncle Ato's account about late wife triggers emotions online

Comfortnanayaa posted:

Such a definition of a Christ-like man. May God continue to console you in all things.

Nhaamodel commented:

Sorry, daddy.

Real_vimlady said:

Many of us are sick, but we swallow it, and show a brave face each day as God Almighty grants us. I know uncle Ato from when I was a little girl selling plaintain in Tema. This man is blessed and if you know his beginnings you will understand why he is strong. He is a man intimately connected to God. Uncle Ato hye den bio. You inspire all those Tema people who know your journey. God is restoring all that the locust have eaten and will bless you even more like job.

Deedewonline posted:

Take heart, Sir

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh