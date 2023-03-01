A mother who lost her newborn at birth has made an emotional video to show that she has accepted her fate

The woman showed people the baby supplies she would not get to use, adding that she gave everything out

Many people who reacted to the clip prayed for the woman, asking God to give her the succour she needs to bear her loss

A Nigerian mother (@cynthiambakwe906) narrated how she lost her baby at birth.

In response to an earlier video where she announced the passing of her kid, the woman showed the many baby things she gave out.

Many people prayed for the woman in her time of need. Photo source: @cynthiambakwe906

While showing the materials in a video, the woman prayed for every pregnant woman, saying God would see them through to carrying their babies.

People who saw the kiddies' clothes the lady thought she would use for her newborn became emotional.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Iremide said:

"I just gave birth am using dis medium to pray for you with my blood body God grant ur heart desire nd give you ur own baby dat will stay with you."

funkeowolabi550 prayed:

"Twins will locate u."

Aabuzyedumare said:

"U will come back here to testify."

user7772005966100 said:

"I can't hold the tears anymore. Take heart dear. God knows better."

Ngozi Emmaunel Ekwe said:

"Dear I feel your pain take heart okay."

winneyeshun said:

"Awwww my love our God will give you again okay He never fails."

Dominion Chukwu said:

"Wipe your tears dear your double blessing will come."

Queen Crown said:

"God ooo u are healed ijn God will locate u and ur house hold."

