Kumawood star and skit maker Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee has been hit by the tragic loss of his daughter

Dr Likee's daughter, reported to have ben born only three months ago, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A video has popped up showing Komfo Kolegae and other Kumawood stars visiting Ras Nene to console him

Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee or Akaebenezer, has lost his three-month-old baby girl.

Ras Nene, known in real life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, is reported to have lost his little daughter on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

In a video sighted on Zionfelix's Instagram page, Komfo Kolegae, a Kumawood colleague of Ras Nene, confirmed the sad news.

Komfo Kolegae and others visited Ras Nene to console him

Source: Instagram

According to him the unfortunate demise of Ras Nene's daughter has come as a big blow to their colleague and the whole movie industry. He urged fans and other Ghanaians to call the bereaved father to console him.

"It is a Black Tuesday for Akaebenezer and the movie industry people because he is our brother. He has lost his baby girl who he had wanted to replace him in life. Let us call to console him," he said.

Ras Nene's daughter's death saddens Ghana

The news of the death of Ras Nene's daughter has saddened many Ghanaians online. Some of them have share messages to console the actor.

gloriaosarfo said:

Oh no‍♀️ Mercy Lord❤

alex_addo_amoyaw

Ma condolence , buh this Kumawood industry is getting out of hands ooh , today this tomorrow that eei kumasi ppOh

ashali27 said:

Condolences. May God give the family strength and peace during this time.

sabina.brown.311 said:

What's going on in this kumawood industry not again hmmmm may her soul rest in peace

Okomfo Kolegae breaks down as he buries wife & unborn child

Meanwhile, Okomfo Kolegae recently buried his wife, Millicent Oteng, who passed away while delivering their unborn child.

Photos from the burial ceremony surfaced online showing the actor breaking into uncontrollable tears.

A number of Ghanaians who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to condole with him.

