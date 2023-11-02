Benedict Partey Dortey, a finalist from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, showcased exceptional academic prowess, starting his education from class two due to his brilliance

His parents, proud of his achievements, revealed Benedict's strong work ethic and diligence, emphasising that he never needed reminders to study

They credited his mathematical genius to his father and expressed their unsurprise at his success, reflecting their unwavering belief in his abilities

In a heartening revelation, the parents of Benedict Partey Dortey, a finalist from Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) in the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), have expressed their unsurprise at their son's achievement.

In an interview, his mother shared that Benedict was inherently driven and had an exceptional work ethic, always completing his school assignments diligently.

She revealed that he would even do his homework in school before returning home, ensuring his studies were never neglected.

A collage of Benedict Partey Dortey and his parents. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @Joy997 Source: Twitter

Benedict's parents proudly disclosed that he exhibited exceptional academic prowess from an early age. His intelligence was evident as he skipped class one and started his educational journey from class two.

His remarkable achievements were not limited to academics alone; he also excelled in his behaviour, earning admiration from his teachers and peers.

The parents attributed Benedict's mathematical brilliance to his father, indicating that he inherited this talent.

Their confidence in Benedict's abilities was well-founded, as he proved his mettle on the prestigious platform of the NSMQ.

Their unwavering belief in his potential has undoubtedly contributed to his success, making them proud witnesses of their son's achievements on a national stage.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, a contestant from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, fulfilled his prophecy in junior high school by leading his team to victory.

Inspired by his older brother's near miss in 2019, Selinam had predicted he would attend PRESEC and win the competition.

This year, he achieved his prophecy, avenging his brother's loss and becoming a symbol of inspiration for aspiring students, as PRESEC triumphed with 40 points over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

Form 1 boy cried after losing in NSMQ finals

Also, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after losing to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

Source: YEN.com.gh