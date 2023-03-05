A bridesmaid caused a massive stir at her friend's wedding as she danced with her husband-to-be in a way many folks found questionable

In a video which has gone viral, the bridesmaid could be seen rubbing her backside against the groom, putting the bride on red alert as she hurriedly separated them

Many Ghanaians felt what the bridesmaid did was wrong and disrespectful, rebuking her and the groom for partaking in the act

A bridesmaid caused a stir at her friend's wedding after a video of her dancing provocatively with the bride's husband-to-be went viral on social media.

The footage captured the bridesmaid rubbing her backside against the groom in a manner that many found questionable.

The incident happened during the wedding reception, which was held at an event centre. As the music blared, the bridesmaid and groom took to the dance floor, and the bridesmaid's moves quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

In the video, the bridesmaid, dressed in a stunning yellow gown, could be seen grinding her body against the groom, who appeared to be enjoying the dance. However, the bride, who was standing nearby, looked visibly uncomfortable and quickly separated the two.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing outrage at the bridesmaid's behaviour. Some have criticised the groom for participating in the dance, while others have accused the bridesmaid of disrespecting the sanctity of the wedding.

Ghanaians chastise the groom And the bridesmaid

abenagracelyf said:

They still continue. Husband and friend have got no respect for the bride

everything_gela_gh8 added:

This one d3333 it's not right at all bridesmaids d33 u r suppose to dance with groomsmen not the Groom

i_am_beatrice1 commented:

But why will you dance like this with my man on my big day?

